The December Bank of Japan policy meeting was a doozy. The Bank widened its YCC tolerance band after weeks and months of saying they'd do nothing of the sort.

Link to the statement, impact, and reverberations through markets that day:

We'll learn more from the publishing of the minutes of that meeting. These are due at 2350 GMT (which is 1850 US ET) on Sunday 22 January (this is 8.50am on Monday, 23 January 2023 in Japan). An early heads up to the minutes can be found at the 'summary' of this meeting, here:

BOJ December meeting Summary of Opinions: Must maintain easy policy

