The December Bank of Japan policy meeting was a doozy. The Bank widened its YCC tolerance band after weeks and months of saying they'd do nothing of the sort.

Link to the statement, impact, and reverberations through markets that day:

We'll learn more from the publishing of the minutes of that meeting. These are due at 2350 GMT (which is 1850 US ET) on Sunday 22 January (this is 8.50am on Monday, 23 January 2023 in Japan). An early heads up to the minutes can be found at the 'summary' of this meeting, here:

BOJ December meeting Summary of Opinions: Must maintain easy policy

Bank of Japan

--

Please note there are a multitude of Asian market holidays today that'll thin out liquidity Liquidity Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange marke Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange marke Read this Term and trading: