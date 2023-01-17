Ugly results from this. This data point is used as an indicator for capex to come down the pipeline, in around 6 to 9 months. Admittedly it's a volatile data point. Still, big misses both m/m and y/y.

Core Machinery Orders Japan 18 January 2023

Accompanying the data are assessments from Japan's government:

  • cuts machine orders assessment
  • says orders appear to be stalling

Earlier data from Japan was not encouraging either:

----

Ahead today is the Bank of Japan policy statement. Due in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (2130 - 2230 US ET).

Previews:

jpy