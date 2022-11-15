NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors on Wednesday morning in Brussels.

Discussion is obviously focused on the missile attack into Poland.

ICYMI:

Poland will be asking for an Article 4 consultation.

Article 4:

"The parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."

i.e. members can bring any issue of concern, especially related to the security of a member country, to the table for discussion within the North Atlantic Council

ICYMI: