Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023 at 1740 GMT, 1240 US ET.

I thought we might be languishing ahead of that but FX has other ideas. AUD, NZD, GBP, yen, CAD are all higher against t the US dollar. EUR/USD is up also but not performing so well.

Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh news nor data,.

The next event of note is the RBA statement due at 0330 GMT, 2230 US ET. A +25bp rate hike is widely expected.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe