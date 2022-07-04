At 0145 GMT comes the final PMI from China for June. The earlier ones have all been encouraging:
- China June PMIs solid, but "Soft market demand is still the main problem ... " (NBS)
- China June Manufacturing PMI 50.2 (expected 50.5) Non-manufacturing 54.7 (expected 52.5)
- China Manufacturing PMI for June: 51.7 (expected 50.1). Private survey Caixin / Markit PMI
And at 0430 GMT is the Reserve Bank of Australia, previews:
- AUD approaches Tuesday's RBA meeting with mostly headwinds - not much rebound expected
- WPAC: We expect the Board will decide to follow the 50bp rate increase in June with a further 50bp increase in July.
- UBS forecast 50bp rate hikes for the RBA in July
- ICYMI - RBA to raise the cash rate target by 50bp in July - BoA forecast
Also on the data agenda is the final Japan services PMI for June. Prelims and priors, and the earlier release of the final manufacturing PMI are here:
- Japan June Manufacturing PMI 52.7 (prior 53.3)
- Japan preliminary Jibun PMIs for June. Manufacturing 52.7 (prior 52.3)
