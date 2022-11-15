Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on Polish village Przewodów at 1540 local time
- Polish foreign ministry says it has summoned the Russian ambassador
- Stray Russian missiles may have killed two people in Poland. Markets react
- At least two dead after Russian missile lands in Poland on Ukraine border
- Pentagon:Cannot corroborate reportsof 2 Russian missiles crossing into Poland at this time
- Some reports that the Poland missile was actually parts of a rocket shot down by Ukraine
- Zelensky: We have long warned that Russian actions not limited to Ukraine
- Polish government spokesperson says raising readiness of military units