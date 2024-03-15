USD

The BoC left interest rates unchanged at 5.00% as expected stating that further easing in underlying inflation is needed.

The latest Canadian CPI missed expectations across the board with the underlying inflation measures falling.

On the labour market side, the latest report beat expectations but we saw a fall in wage growth which is something that the BoC is watching closely.

The Canadian PMIs improved in January although they remain both in contractionary territory.

The market expects the first rate cut in June.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCAD pulled back into a key resistance level at 1.3540 following the strong US data release. This is where we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the level to position for a drop into the 1.3360 level. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to invalidate the bearish setup and position for a rally into the 1.3620 level.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we can also find the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around the resistance level for confluence. We can also notice that the price is a bit overstretched as depicted by the distance from the blue 8 moving average. In such instances, we can generally see a pullback into the moving average or some consolidation before the next move.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

On the 1 hour chart, we can see more closely the recent price action and we can see that around the 4-hour 8 moving average we have a support zone on this timeframe with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. If the price falls from the resistance, we can expect the buyers to step in around the support with a defined risk below it to position for a break above the 1.3540 resistance with a better risk to reward setup. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to increase the bearish bets into new lows.

Upcoming Events

Today we conclude the week with the US Industrial Production data and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.