USD

The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected at the last meeting with basically no change to the statement. The Dot Plot still showed three rate cuts for 2024 and the economic projections were upgraded with growth and inflation higher and the unemployment rate lower.

The US CPI beat expectations for the third consecutive month, while the US PPI came in line with forecasts.

The US NFP beat expectations across the board although the average hourly earnings came in line with forecasts.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat expectations by a big margin with the prices component continuing to increase, while the US ISM Services PMI missed with the price index dropping to the lowest level in 4 years.

The market now expects the first rate cut in September.

CAD

The BoC left interest rates unchanged at 5.00% as expected changing a line in the statement that indicated less concern about inflation and thus the possibility of a cut in June if the trend remains intact.

The latest Canadian CPI missed expectations across the board with the underlying inflation measures falling.

On the labour market side, the latest report missed expectations across the board although we saw an uptick in wage growth which is something that the BoC is watching closely.

The Canadian Manufacturing PMI improved slightly in March while the Services PMI weakened further. Both the measures remain in contractionary territory.

The market expects the first rate cut in June.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDCAD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCAD broke through the key 1.3620 resistance following another hot US CPI report and extended the rally above the upper bound of the channel. This has opened the door for a rally into the 1.3862 resistance, so the buyers will look for dip-buying opportunities on the lower timeframes. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking key levels to position for new lower lows.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDCAD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price looks to be struggling a bit maintaining the bullish momentum after such a strong run. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have much better risk to reward setups around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci level where there’s also the trendline for confluence. The sellers, on the other hand, will look for breaks below those levels to pile in and position for new lower lows.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDCAD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the latest leg higher is diverging with the MACD, which is generally a sign of a weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it could be a signal for a pullback into the base of the divergent formation around the 1.3660 level where we have also the 38.2% Fibonacci level. That’s where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the level to position for a rally into new highs. The sellers, on the other hand, will look for a break lower to position for a drop into the trendline.

Upcoming Events

Today we conclude the week with the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey.