An EU statement following NATO and G7 meetings:
- We discussed the explosion that took place in Poland, near Ukraine border
- We offer our full support, assistance with Poland ongoing investigation
- We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as investigation proceeds
- We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression
- We reaffirm out continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities
---
ICYMI:
- Stray Russian missiles may have killed two people in Poland. Markets react
- At least two dead after Russian missile lands in Poland on Ukraine border
- Pentagon:Cannot corroborate reportsof 2 Russian missiles crossing into Poland at this time
- Some reports that the Poland missile was actually parts of a rocket shot down by Ukraine
- Zelensky: We have long warned that Russian actions not limited to Ukraine
- Polish government spokesperson says raising readiness of military units