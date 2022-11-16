An EU statement following NATO and G7 meetings:

  • We discussed the explosion that took place in Poland, near Ukraine border
  • We offer our full support, assistance with Poland ongoing investigation
  • We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as investigation proceeds
  • We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression
  • We reaffirm out continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities

---

ICYMI:

purported photo of the attack
