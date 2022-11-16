An EU statement following NATO and G7 meetings:

We discussed the explosion that took place in Poland, near Ukraine border

We offer our full support, assistance with Poland ongoing investigation

We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as investigation proceeds

We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression

We reaffirm out continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities

