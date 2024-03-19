USD

CAD

The BoC left interest rates unchanged at 5.00% as expected stating that further easing in underlying inflation is needed.

The latest Canadian CPI missed expectations across the board with the underlying inflation measures falling.

On the labour market side, the latest report beat expectations but we saw a fall in wage growth which is something that the BoC is watching closely.

The Canadian PMIs improved in January although they remain both in contractionary territory.

The market expects the first rate cut in June.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDCAD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCAD broke through the key resistance level at 1.3540 and extended the rally into new highs. The buyers piled in on the breakout and will now target the 1.3620 level. That’s where we can expect to find the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the level to position for a drop into the 1.3359 level.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

USDCAD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price recently consolidated around the 1.3540 level before moving up as the buyers piled in around the red 21 moving average. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have a much better risk to reward setup around the trendline, although this looks like a story for another time as the current bullish momentum seems strong enough to reach the 1.3620 level first. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking below the trendline to invalidate the bullish setup and increase the bearish bets into the 1.3359 level.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

USDCAD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the latest leg higher is diverging with the MACD, which is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it might be a signal for a pullback into the minor black trendline where we will also find the 4-hour 21 moving average for confluence. This is where we can expect the buyers to step in with a defined risk below the trendline to position for a rally into the 1.3620 level with a better risk to reward setup. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to pile in for a drop into the major trendline around the 1.35 handle.

Upcoming Events

Today we get the Canadian CPI figures. Tomorrow, we have the FOMC rate decision on the agenda where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged. On Thursday, we get the latest US PMIs and Jobless Claims figures. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the Canadian Retail Sales data.