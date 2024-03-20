USD

CHF

The SNB kept interest rates unchanged at 1.75% at the last meeting stating that they will adjust policy if necessary to ensure that inflation remains in the target range.

The latest Switzerland CPI beat expectations slightly although the Core measure eased further.

The Unemployment Rate remains steady at cycle lows.

The Manufacturing PMI rose slightly although it remains in contraction, while the Services PMI hold on in expansion.

There’s basically a 50/50 chance that the SNB cuts rates in March.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

USDCHF Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCHF bounced on the key support around the 0.8728 level and rallied all the way back to the resistance at 0.8886. This is where we can expect the sellers to step in with a defined risk above the level to position for another drop into the support. The buyers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking higher to increase the bullish bets into the 0.9111 level.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 4-hour Timeframe

USDCHF 4 hour

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that we have a trendline defining the current uptrend where we can also find the confluence of the red 21 moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. If we were to get a pullback, we can expect the buyers to lean on the trendline with a defined risk below it to position for a break above the resistance with a better risk to reward setup. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to invalidate the bullish setup and increase the bearish bets into the support.

USDCHF Technical Analysis – 1-hour Timeframe

USDCHF 1 hour

On the 1-hour chart, we can see that the latest leg higher is diverging with the MACD, which is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it might be a signal for a pullback into the trendline where the buyers will look for a bounce and a rally into new highs. Conversely, if the price were to break lower, we would get a confirmation for a reversal and the sellers will gain even more conviction for new lows.

Upcoming Events

Today we have the FOMC rate decision on the agenda where the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged. Tomorrow, we have the SNB rate decision where there’s basically a 50/50 chance of a rate cut. Later that day we will also get the latest US PMIs and Jobless Claims figures.