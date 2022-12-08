- Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Sharon Kozicki is speaking Thursday 8 December
- More on - Musk may get a margin loan backed by Tesla (TSLA) stock for Twitter debt cover
- China will hold a news conference on COVID prevention and control at 0700 GMT
- Heads up for US President Biden speaking on the economy on Thursday, 8 December 2022
- Reports that China is requesting insurers purchase bonds from banks
- Scoita targets EUR/USD higher - support, resistance levels
- House Fin Services Committee Chair Waters denied report she doesn’t plan to subpoena SBF
- USD is a little higher in Asia morning trade - sentiment is soft
- Fed whisperer Timiraos on lower US inflation ahead
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9606 (vs. estimate at 6.9603)
- Federal prosecutors are investigating FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried re manipulating 2 cryptos
- RBA publishes two crypto related articles in its regular Bulletin
- Australian October exports and imports both fell, trade surplus higher than expected
- Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China
- Japan final Q3 GDP -0.8% q/q annualized (Q2 was +0.9%)
- ICYMI: "Bank of Canada opts for a ‘dovish’ 50bp hike"
- Over 80% of Japanese firms want a stronger yen
- Canada's biggest pension plan, CPPI, ends crypto investment
- Australia data shows "broad-based inflation pressures" & wage growth ahead of RBA forecast
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap.The CAD is the weakest of the major despite 50 BP BOC hike
- Goldman Sachs on the two unique factors driving NZD out performance - seen higher ahead
- Huge New Zealand exporter Fonterra lowered the top end of its forecast farmgate milk price
- S&P and NASDAQ close lower.
- Trade ideas thread - Thursday, 8 December 2022
COVID loosening news from both mainland China and Hong Kong continued today. There’ll be more to come at 3pm Beijing time (0700 GMT) with a news conference on COVID prevention and control. From Hong Kong today:
- is expected to decrease isolation period for COVID patients to 5 days (from 7)
- is considering dropping its outdoor mask rule
USD/JPY was a mover again during the session. Firmer US yields helped it back to 173.00 and (very) briefly above.
USD/CAD continued its post-Bank of Canada rate hike move a little further higher. Take note that Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Sharon Kozicki is speaking later on Thursday (1745 GMT).
Elsewhere there is not a lot of net movement to report. There have been some minor swings only.
US President Biden will speak on Thursday, on 'building a stronger economy' at 1910 GMT.