COVID loosening news from both mainland China and Hong Kong continued today. There’ll be more to come at 3pm Beijing time (0700 GMT) with a news conference on COVID prevention and control. From Hong Kong today:

is expected to decrease isolation period for COVID patients to 5 days (from 7)

is considering dropping its outdoor mask rule

USD/JPY was a mover again during the session. Firmer US yields helped it back to 173.00 and (very) briefly above.

USD/CAD continued its post-Bank of Canada rate hike move a little further higher. Take note that Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Sharon Kozicki is speaking later on Thursday (1745 GMT).

Elsewhere there is not a lot of net movement to report. There have been some minor swings only.

US President Biden will speak on Thursday, on 'building a stronger economy' at 1910 GMT.