Biden has called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations following the missile strike in Poland.
Biden promised “full U.S. support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation."
ICYMI:
- Stray Russian missiles may have killed two people in Poland. Markets react
- At least two dead after Russian missile lands in Poland on Ukraine border
- Pentagon:Cannot corroborate reportsof 2 Russian missiles crossing into Poland at this time
- Some reports that the Poland missile was actually parts of a rocket shot down by Ukraine
- Zelensky: We have long warned that Russian actions not limited to Ukraine
- Polish government spokesperson says raising readiness of military units